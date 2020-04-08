Home

Glenda Thompson


01/02/1946 - 04/03/2020
Glenda Thompson Obituary
Glenda Pearl Thompson,
74, passed away April 3, 2020. Glenda was born Jan.2, 1946, Augusta, Ga. She was preceded in death by her parents, Freddie and Josie Thompson. Survi-ved by her legal guardian of many years, The Arc of Pueblo. Glenda was fond of her jewelry, purses, having her nails done and most of all, her baby doll, Patsy, who was always held in her arms. Special thanks to Sangre de Cristo Hospice and her caregivers with B4 services. Memorial ser-vice and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 8, 2020
