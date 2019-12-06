|
|
Gloria Jean Montoya
- passed away on Nov. 30, 2019.
- She was born on March 23,
- 1944.
- Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Mary Montoya; siblings, Leroy Montoya, Sylvia Valdez; son, Michael Bachicha, daughter, Debbie Bachicha; granddaughters, ChristyAnn Rodriguez and Mariah Bachicha. Survived by children, Theresa Bachicha, Robert Bachicha, Geraldine Montoya and Joseph Villalobos; siblings, Charles Montoya, JoAnn Martinez, Dolores Montoya, Dennis Montoya as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and many friends who will miss her dearly. Per Gloria's request, there will be no viewing. Celebration of life may be held at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2019