Home

POWERED BY

Gloria Lynn Martinez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Lynn Martinez Obituary
Gloria Lynn Martinez,
55, of Pueblo, passed away on April 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Lucinda Martinez; brother, Frank Edward; in-laws, Harold Armijo and Josie "Deana" Martinez; nephews, Joel William Armijo and Henry David Armijo. She is survived by her siblings, Carmen Armijo, Epifanio (Beatrize) Martinez Sr., Orlando (Cecilia) Martinez and Roy (Karyn) Martinez; 15 nieces and nephews, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; extended family and friends. Special thanks to caregivers, Jessica Neighbours, Georgie Trujillo and Julie Armijo. Viewing, Wednesday, contact family for time. Private service with Livestream, on Facebook at 5 p.m., Wednesday, at romerofamilyfuneralhomepueblo, Romero Chapel. After the service it will be available on YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home/Gloria Martinez
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -