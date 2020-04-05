|
Gloria Lynn Martinez,
- 55, of Pueblo, passed away on April 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Lucinda Martinez; brother, Frank Edward; in-laws, Harold Armijo and Josie "Deana" Martinez; nephews, Joel William Armijo and Henry David Armijo. She is survived by her siblings, Carmen Armijo, Epifanio (Beatrize) Martinez Sr., Orlando (Cecilia) Martinez and Roy (Karyn) Martinez; 15 nieces and nephews, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; extended family and friends. Special thanks to caregivers, Jessica Neighbours, Georgie Trujillo and Julie Armijo. Viewing, Wednesday, contact family for time. Private service with Livestream, on Facebook at 5 p.m., Wednesday, at romerofamilyfuneralhomepueblo, Romero Chapel. After the service it will be available on YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home/Gloria Martinez
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 5, 2020