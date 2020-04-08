|
Gloria Lynn Martinez,
- 55, of Pue-blo passed away on April 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Lucinda Martinez; brother, Frank Edward; in-laws, Harold Armijo and Josie "Deana" Martinez; nephews, Joel Wil-liam Armijo and Henry David Armijo. She is survived by her siblings, Carmen Armijo, Epi-fanio (Beatrize) Martinez Sr,. Orlando (Cecilia) Martinez and Roy (Karyn) Martinez; nieces and nephews, Harold, Pam, Julie, Jaqui, Debbie, Epifanio Jr., Susan, Christopher, Carlos, Jose, Lucinda, Deana, Jeremy, Tony and Jennifer; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, extended family and friends. Special thanks to caregivers, Jessica Neighbours, Georgie Tru-jillo and Julie Armijo. Gloria graduated from USC with a bachelors in social work. She then worked at Parkview Med-ical Center as a clinical therapist. She enjoyed fishing, camping, reading, especially her Book of Mormon, Bible and writing. She loved animals, especially her dog, Oscar. She also loved art and music and enjoyed playing her guitar. She was a gentle soul with a warrior's heart. She was a breast cancer survivor and battled many other trials in her life and rose above them. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews. She will be forever loved and always missed by those she leaves behind. View-ing, Wednesday. Contact family for time. Private service with Live Stream, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 8, 2020