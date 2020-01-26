Home

POWERED BY

Gloria Montoya

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Montoya In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
In Memory of
Gloria D. Montoya
8/26/1952 - 1/26/2019








This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine
It was one of your favorite songs and a beautiful memory of mine
It's the way you lived your life, even on the darkest
of days
It's how you changed
numerous lives in
so many positive ways!

It's been a year since you went with the Lord and we promise to carry your light and goodness through this world.

We love you and miss you every day!

Your Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -