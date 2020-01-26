|
IN MEMORIAM
In Memory of
Gloria D. Montoya
8/26/1952 - 1/26/2019
This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine
It was one of your favorite songs and a beautiful memory of mine
It's the way you lived your life, even on the darkest
of days
It's how you changed
numerous lives in
so many positive ways!
It's been a year since you went with the Lord and we promise to carry your light and goodness through this world.
We love you and miss you every day!
Your Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 26, 2020