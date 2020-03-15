Home

T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home
329 Goodnight Ave
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 543-5611

Gloria Pugliano


07/30/1944 - 03/09/2020
Gloria Pugliano Obituary
Gloria Faye Pugliano,
75, went to be with the Lord on March 9, 2020, in Lakewood, Colo. She was born on July 30, 1944, in Wetmore, to Floyd and Gladys Haynes. She was the youngest of six children. Gloria married the love of her life, John Pugliano, on Oct. 9, 1965, in Pueblo. Gloria was very dedicated to her family. She chose a career that would allow her to have a flexible schedule so she could contribute to the family income, but still participate in her children's activities. She was a very successful Mary Kay Cos-metics Director for 40 years. She is survived by her children, Debbie Pugliano, Raeann (Josh Medvidofsky) Pugliano and Misty (Keith Barr) Pugliano; grandchildren, Isabella, Kaleb and Aiden Medvidofsky, Mario Pug-liano, and Braxton Barr; siblings, Kenneth (Betty) Haynes; sister-in-law, Corinne Haynes numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. She was preceeded in death by her parents; and siblings, Vera (Carl) Schmidt, Leonard (Bev-erly) Haynes, Glenna (Art) Fabrizio and Robert "Chum" Haynes. Viewing, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020. Both will be held at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home 329 Goodnight Ave., Pueblo, CO.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 15, 2020
