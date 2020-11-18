1/1
Grace Borrego
10/19/1984 - 11/13/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Elizabeth Borrego, 36, moved to heaven at her family home in Pueblo, on Nov. 13, 2020. Grace was born on Oct. 19, 1984, in Trinidad, Colo.. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Grace loved deeply and was loved by the many people who were fortunate enough to know her. She offered her time, a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, a movie to watch, a board game to play, lots of laughs, and hope to her friends and family. Grace genuinely cared for those around her and was always there to lend a helping hand. She truly lived her life with compassion and will leave behind a lasting memory that can never be forgotten. "...and do not be worried, for the joy of the Lord is your strength." Nehemiah 8:10. Grace is survived by her parents, Joe and Elaine Borrego; her sibling, Lynette (Bobby) Dickson; nieces and nephew Alexis, Lylia, Sebastian, and Aylina; Allyson (JD) Brothers; ne-phew, Jack, Jordan (Sara) Borrego; and John Bor-rego; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and a church family who loved her dearly. She is predeceased by her grandparents, Ernest and Zella Borrego and James and Sylvia Begley; her uncle, Kenneth Borrego; and her cousin, Mark Nelson. Grace had big plans for her future: to help those who need it most. We want to fulfill her dreams and continue her loving legacy. In her memory, donations may be made to the GoFundMe listed on her memorial service link to help make those dreams a reality. Her memorial service will be livestreamed on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the link below: https://is.gd/js6T8P. You are with your Lord Jesus, and we will see you again. You will forever be in our hearts, our beautiful Grace. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
719- 542-1984
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis Mortuary - Pueblo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved