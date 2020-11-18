Grace Elizabeth Borrego,
36, moved to heaven at her family home in Pueblo, on Nov. 13, 2020. Grace was born on Oct. 19, 1984, in Trinidad, Colo.. She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Grace loved deeply and was loved by the many people who were fortunate enough to know her. She offered her time, a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, a movie to watch, a board game to play, lots of laughs, and hope to her friends and family. Grace genuinely cared for those around her and was always there to lend a helping hand. She truly lived her life with compassion and will leave behind a lasting memory that can never be forgotten. "...and do not be worried, for the joy of the Lord is your strength." Nehemiah 8:10. Grace is survived by her parents, Joe and Elaine Borrego; her sibling, Lynette (Bobby) Dickson; nieces and nephew Alexis, Lylia, Sebastian, and Aylina; Allyson (JD) Brothers; ne-phew, Jack, Jordan (Sara) Borrego; and John Bor-rego; many aunts, uncles, cousins; and a church family who loved her dearly. She is predeceased by her grandparents, Ernest and Zella Borrego and James and Sylvia Begley; her uncle, Kenneth Borrego; and her cousin, Mark Nelson. Grace had big plans for her future: to help those who need it most. We want to fulfill her dreams and continue her loving legacy. In her memory, donations may be made to the GoFundMe listed on her memorial service link to help make those dreams a reality. Her memorial service will be livestreamed on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the link below: https://is.gd/js6T8P
. You are with your Lord Jesus, and we will see you again. You will forever be in our hearts, our beautiful Grace. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com
.