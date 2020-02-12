Home

Greg Millard

Greg Millard, 70, passed
away Feb. 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Pat Millard; children, Sarah (Katrina Bergfalk) Millard, Mark (Erin Shear) Millard, Jason (Chrissy) Millard and Laura (Angel) Ramirez; mother, Janet (Dexter) McNeff; and numerous other family and friends. Greg was a science teacher at both Manzanola School District 3J and Pueblo District 60, where he was also a counselor, assistant prin-cipal and principal. He was a member of Cen-tral Christian Church, loved traveling, building things and talking to his friends at Starbucks. More than anything, he loved to make his wife happy. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Saturday, at Central Christian Church. Inurnment has taken place at Imperial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Christian Church or the . Online condolences, imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 12, 2020
