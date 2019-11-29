Home

Greg Rosales

In Loving Memory of
Gregory Rosales
"Poppy"








I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart)
I am never without it
(anywhere I go you go, my dear; and whatever is done by only me is your doing, my darling)

E. E. Cummings

We can't even begin to tell you how much we miss you and how you are
remembered in so many ways on a daily basis. Your presence made such an impact on our lives and your absence has done
exactly the same.
We are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with you, the love and laughter we were able to share, and the many
memories we were able
to create.

Still loving you as much as we miss you,
with every ounce of
our being.

All Our Love,
Marilynn, Children and Grandchildren

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 29, 2019
