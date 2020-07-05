Gregory Baca Jr.,
37, a lifetime Pueblo-an, passed away June 29, 2020. He was born May 4, 1983, to Gregory Baca Sr. and Veronica Lucero. Both preceded him in death along with grandparents, Mary (Gil-bert) Baca; and Julie (Delfino) Lucero; and sister, Rachel Ballou. Greg enjoyed fishing, watching the Broncos and spending quality time with his family and friends. Greg is survived by his loving wife, Annette Baca; siblings, Angela Baca and Leonard Lucero; children, Jayann (John), Andres (Jazmine), Yunik, Gregory III, Mitchell Sr., Emilio and Chanito; goddaughter, Essance Lucero; grandchildren, Zaeliah, baby boy Quin-tana and Baby Herrera. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at angelsupueblo.com
.