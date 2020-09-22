Gregory Bendall Smith, 60, passed away Sept. 14, 2020. Survived by his wife, Brenda Smith; children, Lee, Brandy (Larry) Schneider, Brigette Hunter, Jessica Smith; seven grandkids; sisters, Kay (Duane) Biggerstaff, Claudean (Kenneth) Shumate; sisters-in-law, Connie Smith and Terry Swar-brick; in-laws, Joe and Arlene Miller; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Fae Smith; brothers, George (Joe) and Michael Smith; father-in-law, James Colian; brother-in-law, Mark Colian; nephews, Nathan and Luke Smith, and Anthony Reeves. Greg was born April 20, 1960, in Pueblo, Colo. He worked as an LPN for the state hospital for almost 20 years. Greg enjoyed cooking, spending time with his loving wife, working in the yard, and watching the Broncos, as he was a lifelong fan. Memorial service, 3 to 5 p.m., today, Sept. 22, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pavillion, 144 S. Abarr Dr., Pueblo West, CO.



