1/1
Gregory Bendall Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Bendall Smith, 60, passed away Sept. 14, 2020. Survived by his wife, Brenda Smith; children, Lee, Brandy (Larry) Schneider, Brigette Hunter, Jessica Smith; seven grandkids; sisters, Kay (Duane) Biggerstaff, Claudean (Kenneth) Shumate; sisters-in-law, Connie Smith and Terry Swar-brick; in-laws, Joe and Arlene Miller; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Fae Smith; brothers, George (Joe) and Michael Smith; father-in-law, James Colian; brother-in-law, Mark Colian; nephews, Nathan and Luke Smith, and Anthony Reeves. Greg was born April 20, 1960, in Pueblo, Colo. He worked as an LPN for the state hospital for almost 20 years. Greg enjoyed cooking, spending time with his loving wife, working in the yard, and watching the Broncos, as he was a lifelong fan. Memorial service, 3 to 5 p.m., today, Sept. 22, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pavillion, 144 S. Abarr Dr., Pueblo West, CO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved