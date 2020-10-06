Gregory Robert Maurello Sunrise: 10/15/1952 Sunset: 08/31/2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Gregory Robert Maurello announces his peaceful passing in his sleep on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the age of 67 years. Born Gregorio Gamberilli in Turin, Italy, he was raised by loving adoptive parents, Marion Joseph and Rosa Faye Maurello. Greg will be lovingly remembered by his son, Robert (Gwen); the mother of his son, Theresa; his two grandchildren, Tren-ton and Haley; as well as by his many dear cousins and extended family. Honoring Greg's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Rather, a Celebration of Greg's Life will be held to share memories on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, between 1 and 3 p.m. outside at 1008 S. Reading Ave., Pueblo, CO 81001.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store