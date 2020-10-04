1/1
Gregory Musso
Gregory J. Musso, 58, passed away Sept. 30, 2020. Survived by his wife, Kathi Musso; daughter, Krysta (Jake) Wood; brothers, Randy and Gary Musso; sister, Susan Foster; brother-in-law, Steve (Melanie) Isenhour; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his daughter, Kayleigh; parents, Hank Musso and Ruby Laney; and in-laws, Jack and Beverly Isenhour. He graduated from East High School in 1980 and served in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed fishing and camping in Gunnison. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to The Kyle Wood the Foundation.org or the Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 4, 2020.
