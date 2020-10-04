Gregory Musso

Gregory J. Musso,
58, passed away Sept. 30, 2020. Survived by his wife, Kathi Musso; daughter, Krysta (Jake) Wood; brothers, Randy and Gary Musso; sister, Susan Foster; brother-in-law, Steve (Melanie) Isenhour; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his daughter, Kayleigh; parents, Hank Musso and Ruby Laney; and in-laws, Jack and Beverly Isenhour. He graduated from East High School in 1980 and served in the U.S. Air Force. He enjoyed fishing and camping in Gunnison. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of food and flowers, memorials may be made to The Kyle Wood the Foundation.org
or the Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.