Gregory Martin Dean
50, passed away in Weirton, W.V., on July 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his dad, Phillip Lucas Pacheco; grandparents, Mike (Maryann) Montoya and Antonia (Joe) Pacheco; and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his children, Vanessa (Joey), Lisa (Charles), Nathan (Stephanie), Zach, Andrew and Marissa; numerous grandchildren; mother, Dorothy Pacheco; brothers, Phillip (Roberta) Pacheco, Ricardo (Donna) Pacheco and Tim (Lisa) Pacheco; aunt, Lucy Teague; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, Romero Chapel. Gregory was a great construction wor-ker and an amazing concrete finisher. He loved fishing and the outdoors.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 14, 2019