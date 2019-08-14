Home

POWERED BY

Services
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313

Gregory Pacheco

Add a Memory
Gregory Pacheco Obituary
Gregory Martin Dean
Pacheco, 50, passed away in Weirton, W.V., on July 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his dad, Phillip Lucas Pacheco; grandparents, Mike
(Maryann) Montoya and Antonia (Joe) Pacheco; and numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his children, Vanessa (Joey), Lisa (Charles), Nathan (Stephanie), Zach, Andrew and Marissa; numerous grandchildren; mother, Dorothy Pacheco; brothers, Phillip (Roberta) Pacheco, Ricardo (Donna) Pacheco and Tim (Lisa) Pacheco; aunt, Lucy Teague; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, Romero Chapel. Gregory was a great construction wor-ker and an amazing concrete finisher. He loved fishing and the outdoors.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now