Gregory Edward Perez Born 5/25/1950 Passed 5/12/2020 For the past eight years Gregory enjoyed "making the rounds" on his Harley, walking his puppies, Jeffrey and Lila Girl, trips to Vegas, Cripple Creek Runs, Trin-idadio, Laughlin, Mexico and dancing at Papa Doves, The Vets, Little Eagles and T's with the love of his life, Miss Caroline. He earned his wings in Sturgis in 2018. Then cancer came. He fought a courageous battle for seven months -- our "Hero!" On May 12, while sleeping at his home, Jesus said "Come home my son, suffer no more. Spend your 70th birthday in Heaven with Me; mom, Rachel; dad, Ed; brothers, Mark and Tomas. With a smile on his face and peace in his heart, Gregory took His hand and began his next journey. After cremation, his daughters, sister and grandchildren took his ashes to Denver for a "private" family Mass and balloon release. He leaves to cherish his memory The "Circle of Friends, cement masons and union 577 buddies, Fountain Harley Riders, puppies, love of his life, Miss Caroline and many, many Pueblo and Denver friends. A Memorial Ride and final goodbye at a later date in Pueblo. Spe-cial thanks to Travis Archuleta MD, Sangre de Cristo Hospice nurses, and friends for "loving our guy".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store