Gregory T. McGraw,
51, passed away July 26, 2020. Survived by mother, Penny (Jim MacDonald); father, Pat (Pat Esgar); daughters, Shelby McGraw and Ashley (Ray Martinez) McGraw. Also survived by brother, Doug (Vicki) McGraw; nieces, Molli and MaKenna McGraw; and nephew, Max McGraw. Greg was a very dedicated father and enjoyed many family gatherings. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was very thankful for his entire family's support and a special thanks to cousins Jeff, Roseann, Zach and Trevor Thomas. A celebration of Greg's life will be at a later date. Online condolence at davismortuary.com