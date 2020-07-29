1/1
Gregory T. McGraw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory T. McGraw, 51, passed away July 26, 2020. Survived by mother, Penny (Jim MacDonald); father, Pat (Pat Esgar); daughters, Shelby McGraw and Ashley (Ray Martinez) McGraw. Also survived by brother, Doug (Vicki) McGraw; nieces, Molli and MaKenna McGraw; and nephew, Max McGraw. Greg was a very dedicated father and enjoyed many family gatherings. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He was very thankful for his entire family's support and a special thanks to cousins Jeff, Roseann, Zach and Trevor Thomas. A celebration of Greg's life will be at a later date. Online condolence at davismortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
719- 542-1984
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis Mortuary - Pueblo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved