Gretta Marie Thompson
- passed away Oct. 29, 2019. She was born in Pueblo, on May 2, 1964. Preceded in death by her father, Seth King Sr.; her mother, Ernestine King; and her brother, W. Christopher King. Gretta is survived by her husband, Clifford Thompson; brother, Seth King Jr.; three sons, Austin (Rian) Thompson, Aaron (Kaitlynn) Thomp-son, and Alijah Thomp-son; one stepdaughter, Alexis Lopez; one grand-child, Landon Thompson; long-time friends, Londa Kingery-Springer and Crystal Sisneros; and several other deeply loved relatives and friends. Gretta was a graduate of Pueblo South High School and was a member of the Pride City Marching Band while in high school. She was a graduate of Colorado State University-Pueblo where she earned a B A. in Mass Communications. After working as the office manager at South-ern Colorado Nephrology for 15 years, Gretta retired and became a full-time homemaker.
- Viewing, 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 6, 2019, at Ang-elus Chapel, 1102 E. Evans Ave. Funeral ser-vices, 11 a.m., Nov. 7, 2019, at Fellowship of the Rockies, 3892 W. Northern Ave. Interment will follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens.
- Floral arrangements can be sent to Angelus Chapel. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 3, 2019