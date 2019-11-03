Home

Gretta Thompson


05/02/1964 - 10/29/2019
Gretta Thompson Obituary
Gretta Marie Thompson
passed away Oct. 29, 2019. She was born in Pueblo, on May 2, 1964. Preceded in death by her father, Seth King Sr.; her mother, Ernestine King; and her brother, W. Christopher King. Gretta is survived by her husband, Clifford Thompson; brother, Seth King Jr.; three sons, Austin (Rian) Thompson, Aaron (Kaitlynn) Thomp-son, and Alijah Thomp-son; one stepdaughter, Alexis Lopez; one grand-child, Landon Thompson; long-time friends, Londa Kingery-Springer and Crystal Sisneros; and several other deeply loved relatives and friends. Gretta was a graduate of Pueblo South High School and was a member of the Pride City Marching Band while in high school. She was a graduate of Colorado State University-Pueblo where she earned a B A. in Mass Communications. After working as the office manager at South-ern Colorado Nephrology for 15 years, Gretta retired and became a full-time homemaker.
Viewing, 5 to 7 p.m., Nov. 6, 2019, at Ang-elus Chapel, 1102 E. Evans Ave. Funeral ser-vices, 11 a.m., Nov. 7, 2019, at Fellowship of the Rockies, 3892 W. Northern Ave. Interment will follow at Imperial Memorial Gardens.
Floral arrangements can be sent to Angelus Chapel. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 3, 2019
