Guadalupe Sanchez- Aragon, 89, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Pete N. Sanchez and Virginio Aragon; sons, Charles Baca, Samuel Sanchez and Tony Sanchez; parents, Joe and Virginia Gloria; sisters, Mary Moncivaiz, Martha Trujillo and Linda Castro. She is survived by her children, Pete (Gloria) Sanchez, Virginia (Michael) Aguilar, Jerry (Sara) Sanchez and Michael Sanchez; sister, Barbara Vigil; brothers, Robert Gloria, Joey Gloria and Danny Gloria. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grand-children. Guadalupe's line of work was housekeeping but first and foremost she was a homemaker. Private family services, 10 a.m. Thursday, Our Lady of Mt. Caramel Church, followed by Internment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 4, 2020.
