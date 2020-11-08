Guida Fonda. "Guida gone." And the rest of the story is . . . Guida Fonda peacefully passed away Oct. 29, 2020. She was born to Clarence and Myrtle Buffalow on Aug. 8, 1931, in Pueblo, where she spent the majority of her life, and in Tabernash, Colo., where her father operated a restaurant and tavern providing meals to the railroad crews. She married Arden Fonda in Pueblo and they had a son, Gary. Guida worked as a clerk for the Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad for over 30 years where she made many lifelong friends. She knew no strangers and was a generous friend to many. Her quick laugh and smile opened many doors and she was known to give the best insightful advice. Guida was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Myrtle Buffalow; her brother, Robert Buffalow; and her former husband, Arden Fonda. Survivors include Gary Fonda, Jan Fonda, David, Nicole and Zach Buffalow, Karen Fonda, Alan and Linda Hobson; and many cousins, extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, if desired, please donate to Center Care Hospice in Guida's name. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2021 with date to be determined.



