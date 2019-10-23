|
|
Guy V. Rowe, 59, passed
- away Oct. 8, 2019, a lifetime Pueblo-an born May 16, 1960, to Alfred and Betty (Currington) Rowe, both preceded him in death. A graduate of Central High School where he was a standout wrestler. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, playing the harmonica and being with his family. Guy is survived by his children, Alana Maes, Aja Maes, Josephine, Rebekah, Crystal, Jackie and Tiffany; his brothers, Joshua Rowe and Leroy Devan; numerous other relatives and friends, who loved and will miss Guy dearly. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Friday, Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1044 Spruce St. Memorial contributions may be made to Angelus Chapel in Guy's memory.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 23, 2019