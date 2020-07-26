H. Owen Douglas Jones,
93, Dec. 13, 1926 to July 19, 2020. After a full and very happy life, Doug Jones went home to see the Lord on July 19, 2020. He was a dedicated Navy veteran in service to the United States during World War II and afterward had a 31-year career in the steel industry. Preceded in death by his parents; brother; sister-in-law; and daughter. Survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Frances (nee Combs); and sons, Hal Jones of Waco, Texas and Dan Jones of College Station, Texas and their families, which include six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest in Dallas-Fort Worth Na-tional Cemetery, to be near his family. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be sorely missed. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.