H. Owen Jones
12/12/1926 - 07/19/2020
H. Owen Douglas Jones, 93, Dec. 13, 1926 to July 19, 2020. After a full and very happy life, Doug Jones went home to see the Lord on July 19, 2020. He was a dedicated Navy veteran in service to the United States during World War II and afterward had a 31-year career in the steel industry. Preceded in death by his parents; brother; sister-in-law; and daughter. Survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Frances (nee Combs); and sons, Hal Jones of Waco, Texas and Dan Jones of College Station, Texas and their families, which include six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest in Dallas-Fort Worth Na-tional Cemetery, to be near his family. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be sorely missed. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 26, 2020.
