Richard Gene Hammer,
- 71, born Sept. 19, 1947, passed away Aug. 24, 2019. Preceeded in death by his wife, Linda; son, Steven; father, Richard; in-laws, Martha and Hermon; and stepfather, Joe. Survived by mother, Patricia; son, Brian (Veronica); grandchildren, Brian and Garrett along with multiple nieces and nephews. Richard proudly served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and retired from the Pueblo Steel Mill. Funeral services, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Imperial Funeral Home. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 1, 2019