1/1
Harold Bauch
05/12/1922 - 08/25/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Vincent Bauch. On Aug. 25, 2020, Patrick and Nedra Lara, the Lara, Valdez and Chapman families said good-bye to their beloved cousin, Harold Vincent Bauch, 98, who died peacefully at home, surrounded by love. He follows his cousins, Becky Arrigo, Roberta Bratina and Leo Valdez, who preceded him in death this year. Born May 12, 1922, to Pueblo's Elizabeth (Betty) Valdez and Miami's Karl Emil Bauch, Harold grew up in Miami but developed his great love for Pueblo and Rye while spending summers and holidays here with cousins. Harold was a career Navy man, joining at age 20 as a radio operator and retiring as a Radioman Chief Petty Officer and then re-en-listing for a final retirement at age 40, having earned a Good Conduct medal, the Distinguished Flying Cross, three World War II Air Medal stars, and one Asiatic Pacific Star. In 1958, Harold graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of San Diego with a degree in Philosophy of Religion. Harold was a devout Catholic all of his life. He was a longtime parishioner and teacher of catechism at Rye's St. Aloysius, but also supported St. Therese and Our Family parishes when in Pueblo. He was a dedicated volunteer employee at St. Mary-Corwin gift shop for many years. A hard worker all of his life, he always set aside funds to support a broad range of Catholic charities and outreach to homeless children. His faith, his mother, his family were his priorities in life. Because he had no children of his own, he expanded his definition of family, loving and caring for other individuals as if they were his own. The family takes this opportunity to thank all of the members of the Sangre de Cristo hospice who cared for our Harold as if he were their own, combining skill with heart. Wishing you eternally sweet dreams, Mr. Harold. Online con-dolences at DavisMortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
719- 542-1984
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis Mortuary - Pueblo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved