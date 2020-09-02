Harold Vincent Bauch.
On Aug. 25, 2020, Patrick and Nedra Lara, the Lara, Valdez and Chapman families said good-bye to their beloved cousin, Harold Vincent Bauch, 98, who died peacefully at home, surrounded by love. He follows his cousins, Becky Arrigo, Roberta Bratina and Leo Valdez, who preceded him in death this year. Born May 12, 1922, to Pueblo's Elizabeth (Betty) Valdez and Miami's Karl Emil Bauch, Harold grew up in Miami but developed his great love for Pueblo and Rye while spending summers and holidays here with cousins. Harold was a career Navy man, joining at age 20 as a radio operator and retiring as a Radioman Chief Petty Officer and then re-en-listing for a final retirement at age 40, having earned a Good Conduct medal, the Distinguished Flying Cross, three World War II Air Medal stars, and one Asiatic Pacific Star. In 1958, Harold graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of San Diego with a degree in Philosophy of Religion. Harold was a devout Catholic all of his life. He was a longtime parishioner and teacher of catechism at Rye's St. Aloysius, but also supported St. Therese and Our Family parishes when in Pueblo. He was a dedicated volunteer employee at St. Mary-Corwin gift shop for many years. A hard worker all of his life, he always set aside funds to support a broad range of Catholic charities and outreach to homeless children. His faith, his mother, his family were his priorities in life. Because he had no children of his own, he expanded his definition of family, loving and caring for other individuals as if they were his own. The family takes this opportunity to thank all of the members of the Sangre de Cristo hospice who cared for our Harold as if he were their own, combining skill with heart. Wishing you eternally sweet dreams, Mr. Harold. Online con-dolences at DavisMortuary.com