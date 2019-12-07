|
|
Harold Dee Wardle, 78,
- of Pueblo, passed away Dec. 3, 2019. Preceded in death by his father, Harold Wardle; stepfather, Marion Turner; mother, Emma Turner; brother, Paul Wardle; and nephew, Justin Wardle. Survived by mother of his children, Fay Naumchik; children, Dawn Wardle Nicks, Jimmy (Lauri) Wardle, and Jaime Wardle; grandchildren, Dustin (Brooke) Jones, Jacee (Ben) Nicks, Chelsey Wardle, Jimmy Wardle, James Wardle, Jesse Wardle; great-grand-children, Everett and Henry Jones and Bonnie Keller. Forever we will be missing you. A perfect example of a loving dad, papa and great grandpa. Dad loved his truck. He had traveled to 49 states through his years of work. He had also been on an African hunt and several fishing trips to Alaska. So blessed we got to share in his love of life and adventure. Best hunting and fishing partner ever. Special thanks for every card given to us, Dad. We love you and you will forever live on through each of us. Visitation will be 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, both at Roselawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Meso-thelioma Cancer through the . Online condolences can be seen at roselawnpueblo.org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 7, 2019