Harold "Blue" Hagle, 50
- of
- Pueblo, passed away Nov. 26, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Darlene and Vincon David; and brother, Charlie David. Survived by his love, Kathy Hice; son, Justin (Rachael) Hagle; brothers, Cooder Coil, John (Donna) Dale, Buddy (Dawn) David and Shane Hagle; sister, Donna "Red" (Monte) Lackey of Pampa, Texas. Blue loved fishing, wild horse racing and his Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed a good party with those he loved. He was a wonderful father to Justin and was proud of Justin's service in the U.S. Army. He will truly be missed by everyone who knew him. Visitation will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 3, 2019