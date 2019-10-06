|
Harold Jacobs, 92 of
- Pueblo passed away Oct 2, 2019. Born in Lincoln Neb.
- and attended the University of Nebraska. He served in WWII as a Navy Seabee and worked for the Bureau of Reclamation for 34 years, 20 of which were spent on the Fryingpan Arkansas Project. Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy. Survived by his son, Johnny Jacobs; and two grandsons, Austin and Dustin. At his request there will be no viewing or service. Cremation has taken place at Roselawn Crematory.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 6, 2019