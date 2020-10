Or Copy this URL to Share

Harold Lee "Bugsy" Blankenship Jr., beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and friend, formerly of Grand Junc-tion, Colo., passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 6, 2020. He was 70 years old. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Arrangements by Pueblo Cremation Company. Donations may be made to Innovage of Pueblo, Colo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store