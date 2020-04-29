|
It is with whelm- ing grief we announce the passing of husband, father, granddad, great-grand-dad and friend, Harold N. "Nick" Spath Jr. He was born in Pueblo, Colo., on June 14, 1936. Nick was a proud 1954 graduate of Centennial High School, a Bulldog forever. Go Red! After a distinguished 21.5 year Air Force career, which included a Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam, he retired in 1978. Nick was able to enjoy an Honor Flight to Wash- ington, D.C. in Oct. of 2018. After his military career, he worked for the Colorado Lottery for 15 years where he retired for the second time. Nick and his wife of 62 years, Mavis E. Spath (nee Camp), married in England. Their love story produced two children, Sharon (Chad) Salmon and Harold N.(Helen) Spath III; four grandchildren, Shannel Abbas. Amber (Tommy) Ruff, Christian Abbas and Jessica Spath; and six great-grandchildren, Tristan, Meadow, Lucas, Emma, Sofia and Rowyn. Nick was a lifetime 50 plus year member of the Al Kaly Shriners, a Scottish Rites Mason, a member of the Blue Lodge, and a member of the TBPA English Club of Colorado Springs, where he proudly carried the Colorado flag at their conventions. He was also a lifetime member of American Legion Post 209. Nick was a lifetime Broncos fan and loved his family and friends fiercely. Nick is to be buried at Roselawn Cemetery, in Pueblo, Colo., in the family plot with his parents, on May 1, 2020, following a funeral service at 1 p.m., T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nick's name to the Shriner Children's Hospital, the Humane Society or the .
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 29, 2020