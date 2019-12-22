|
Harry E. "Ed" Blackburn
A longtime resident of Bent County, passed away peacefully at age 93, on Dec. 1, 2019, in his home in Pueblo West with family by his side. He was born on Nov. 7, 1926, in Bent County as the second youngest and child to Harry E. Blackburn Sr. and Emma B. MacArthur -Blackburn. He graduated at the age of 16 from Bent County High School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Lowery Field in Denver, receiving his honorable discharge in Nov. 1945. He graduated from the Colorado School of Mines in May 1952, with a degree in geophysical engineering. He worked for Mobil Oil for nine years as a geophysicist. He returned to farming and ranching in Bent County in March 1961 where he remained on the same farm until retiring to Pueblo West in 2010 with his beloved wife, partner and best friend of 43 years, Lorraine Joy Thatcher-Blackburn. From May 1991 until April 2001, Ed and Lorraine operated Blackburn Angus with his son, Bob Blackburn, and daughter-in-law, Connie Blackburn. He served on many boards of directors and was a past president of the Arkansas Valley Coop and the Fort Lyon Canal Company. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Emma Blackburn; his sister, Viola Smith; and his wife, Lorraine. He is survived by his three children, Bob (Connie) Blackburn, Pam (Dan) Knollenberg and Lori (Richard) Telfer; five step-children, Kipper (Rosellen) (David) Kipper-Dale, Roy (Ginger) Kipper, Sandra Jorgenson (fka Kipper), Patrick (Nancy) Kipper and Michael (Robin) Kipper; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews on both sides of the Blackburn-Kipper families. To celebrate his life, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Oasis Christian Church, at 347 Del Norte Ave., Pueblo West, Colo., 81007, with interment to follow at 3:30 p.m., in the Benty County- Las Animas Cemetery just south of Las Animas. Family and friends are invited.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 22, 2019