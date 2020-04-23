|
|
Harry Robert Buckles Jr.,
- 81, passed away on April 18, 2020, at his home in the Wet Mountains, surrounded by his loving family. For 36 years, he enjoyed his work with Mountain Bell, US West and CenturyLink. He was a realtor in retirement and a rancher his entire life. An Eagle Scout, he was a member of Central Christian Church serving as an elder for many years. He loved hunting, fishing, camping and driving his dog Abby around the mountains. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Sr. and Ida Buckles; and his son, David. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn Buckles; his daughter, Deborah (Dee) Salameno; grand-daughters, Rebecca Curry and Sarah (Travis) Lambert; great-granddaughters, Rion, Paris, Riley and Layla; and extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers and food, it was his wish to have donations sent to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or Operation Christmas Child in his name.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 23, 2020