Harvey G. Herzog



Harvey G. Herzog, a life- long resident of Pueblo, Colo., passed away Nov. 10, 2020, at the age of 99. Harvey is survived by four of his children, Margaret Knight (66), Lee Herzog (64), Michael Herzog (62), Tracy Brodd (59); and five grandchildren, Andy Brodd (31), Alex Brodd (28), Willy Brodd (24), Sofia Herzog (19) and Sam Herzog (17). Harvey's given name was Hellmuth Herzog. He was born in Vienna, Austria on July 17, 1921, to Walter and Marie Herzog. He grew up in an apartment with other families on his block. His mother owned a glove factory and his father was a chemist. Harvey seemed to have a good life as an only child and expressed aspirations to perhaps study chemistry one day like his father. However, when he was about 16, as the Nazi's began threatening Austria, Harvey was sent to England to continue his studies with a group of local adolescents, all escaping the potential war climate. His parents told him to not worry, soon he would be coming back home when everything settled down. There was no settling however as Hitler invaded Austria in March of 1938. Harvey's life continued to morph into one of unsteadiness, loss, and fear as he and his peers were encouraged to leave school after a year or two and sail to the Dominican Republic where he lived for 5 years. Harvey described living in the Dominican Republic as one in which he worked on sugar beet farms, often echoing how he and his peers wore sugar bags for shorts. Harvey applied to get into the United States with sponsorship by his uncle Ernest (Walter's brother) and aunt Gertie who lived in St. Paul/ Minneapolis, M.N. When he finally was allowed to enter the United States around the age or 22-23, he came to New York where he stayed for a bit until moving in with his uncle, aunt and cousin Eddie in Minneapolis where he began attending the University of Minnesota, eventually obtaining his associates degree in business accounting. It was at the university where he met Sarah Zien, his wife of 53 years (Sarah passed away in January 2005). They married and after pro-curing a job in the accounting department with the CF&I Steel Mill, Harvey and Sarah drove south from Min-nesota, eventually settling in Pueblo, Colo. Harvey loved everything about Pueblo! He and Sarah raised five children. Joel was their eldest, born in 1953. It was a devastating blow to Harvey, Sarah and the whole family, when Joel (41) and his two children, Adam (12) and Seth (11) tragically lost their lives in a private plane accident in 1995. Harvey lived in the same home he lived in to the end of his life. He was an avid tennis player and loved the people of Pueblo. So many tennis players tell the same story, that Harvey was the first person they met when coming to Pueblo, and how he welcomed them into the tennis com- munity. He worked at CF&I for 36 years until retiring and continued his work as a private tax accountant loving his interaction with his clients as they frequented the home office. Harvey con- tinued his quest to better himself all the time. He graduated with his bachelor's degree in business in 1975 from Southern Colorado State College, while often serv- ing on variety of civic organizations such as the Pueblo Tennis Club, Temple Emanuel, Pueblo Symphony, United Jewish Appeal, and more. Harvey had a heart of gold and a spirit that was beyond the normal. Simply put, he loved life and felt it was a gift to live every day that he did, so he lived each day with verve and passion! He only could see the positives in problems (one of his favorite sayings was "Everything's fine") and was always interested in helping the underserved populations. It was ultimately discovered that Harvey's parents lost their lives at Auschwitz which he received reparations for in the past years. This fact was important for a young adolescent Hellmuth who left home perhaps at 16 and never came back to his homeland, nor did he ever hear from his parents again. To say he was a proud and devoted father and grandfather would be an understatement. Harvey adored Sarah and his family and clung onto them with dear life as he had traversed some tough terrain to land in Pueblo, Colo., and grew a family of seven. Harvey often stated that he wanted to have a big family because he was an only child who suffered from having no siblings. His life spirit was a gift to us all and we are all a bit better for our contact with him. He fought to live a long life, never wanting to give up, and he didn't. He was spirited and feisty until the end of his life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. There is no memorial service scheduled now due to Covid-19. However, a celebration of Harvey's life is tentatively planned for what would have been his 100th birthday, July 17, 2021. In his memory, please donate to Temple Emanuel, Sangre de Cristo Hospice, The Pueblo Symphony or The Veronika String Quartet.

A Life Well-Lived By Dr. Lee M. Herzog

A legendary life indeed. One that began with steadiness and joy, turning eventually to loss, leaving and grief. Leaving behind his past while seeking a life forward. Sowing much charisma, love and inspiration, his reach knew no bounds. To all who knew him, beloved, a heart of gold and a mind of determination. A proud immigrant and citizen. Grateful for all of his opportunity. A man who loved Pueblo and its peoples, while adoring the temple and community. He loved people, tennis, classical music, and nature, especially emphasizing the socialization process. Others were the center of his life, yet his spirit could never be taken from him. Harvey G. Herzog loved Sarah, children, and grandchildren, too. They were all his pride and joy. For he squeezed the most out of his life, while living so well until the end at 99. Harvey touched many along the way. With his zest and spirit for life, we will all miss him so much, yet he is implanted inside. His funny and fearful mind were overcome by his wonderful tenacity, for he would probably say right now that "Everything is fine".