|
|
Harvey L. Baynes Harvey L. Baynes, 85, a
- retired minister, passed away at Columbine Chateau Assisted Living Facility on Jan. 29, 2020. He was born in Bishop, Va. He began his professional career as a police officer with the Pueblo Police Department and was a member of the team that integrated the Force in the 1960s. He than became a U.S. Marshal and later headed up Air Security at Portland International Airport. He then attended and graduated seminary becoming a minister and leading conservative Baptist congregations in Chicago, Ill., and Denver, Colo. Preceded in death by his wife, Alma Baynes; son, Curtis Baynes; parents, Alene B. Coates and Jesse Baynes; brothers, Jesse (Jr.), Clifford and Claude; and sisters, Francis, Maxine and Josephine. He will be lovingly remembered by daughter, Tracy Baynes; nieces, Sharon Terrell, Marion Levin, Emily Andrews, Linda Andrews; and nephews, Russell Wise Jr., and David Andrews as well as many cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 8, 2020, Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1044 Spruce St. Pastor Eric Carnell, officiating. Interment, Mountain View Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church hall following the burial rites.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 5, 2020