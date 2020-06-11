Harvey Scholes
Harvey "Ronnie" Scholes, born in Colo-rado Springs on July 8, 1942, passed away June 8, 2020. Preceded in death by father, Harvey A. Scholes; mother, Mary (Estep) Scholes; brother, Bill; son, Stephen Scholes; and wife, Kathryn (Wells) Scholes. Survived by son, Russ-ell Scholes; daughter-in-law, Dawn; grand-daugh-ter, Shannen; stepdaughter, Tanya Ortega; stepson, Robert Albach; stepgrand-daughter, Jenny Rose Ortega; and friend and caregiver, Pete Diani. Graduated from East High School in 1960. Served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964. Worked as a welder at Southern Colorado Power Co., and later worked and retired from Public Service of New Mexico in Farm-ington, N.M. Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman for much of his life. He was a kind, giving man with a keen sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. No funeral service will be held at this time due to the Corona virus, but a gathering will be held at a later date for friends and family.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 11, 2020.
