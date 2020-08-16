1/1
Helen Mary Barela, 73, passed away Aug. 13, 2020. Helen Barela was born July 20, 1947, to the union of Valois "Tito" and Rose Hererra. Helen was a wonderful caring mother and grandmother with a contagious smile. Helen was the best dancer always grooving on the dance floor. Helen loved to gamble whether it was scratching her lottery tickets or going to Cripple Creek. Helen loved to cook for her family, always making sure they had enough to eat. Helen lived for her grandchildren whom she absolutely adored. Helen is survived by her children, Lawrence (Angelika), Lenny and Lisa Barela; grandchildren, Sissy Salas (Jeremy Love-land), Giana (Sonny) Barela-Valdez, Jada (Stan) Barela-Sandoval, Carley Vigil, Jose Roybal, Rockelle Martinez, Der-rick, Darrin Roybal, Jeremy Martinez, Nathaniel Ramos,and Xavier Barela; and great-grandchildren, Kaysie Bobian, Bree Loveland and Baby Valdez. Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 29 years, Lawrence Barela Sr., brother, Alfred Hererra; sisters, Stella Martinez, Gloria Garcia and Jane Garbiso; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Helen will be deeply missed and always in our hearts. Funeral Mass, 1 p.m. Tues-day, St. Mary's Church, Walsenburg, Colo. Interment, LaVeta Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 16, 2020.
