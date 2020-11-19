Helen (Bonicelli) Kaplan, 93, passed away Nov. 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Kaplan; and her son, George (Ginny) Kaplan. She is survived by her daughter, Shari (Joe) Pagnotta; grandchildren, Michael (Julie) Kaplan, Brandon (Danielle) Kaplan, Joeilyn Pagnotta, Ryan (Lauren) Pagnotta, and Matthew (Laurel) Pagnotta; great-grand-children, Brayden Kaplan, Parker Kaplan, Adyson Kaplan and Keaton Kaplan; special niece, Lorraine Nogare; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Helen worked for Schuster Banquet Bakery for over 20 years. She loved baking and would bake all her own Italian cookies and potica for everyone in the family. She loved taking trays to the nursing homes on holidays. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private service will be held for family.



