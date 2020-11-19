1/1
Helen (Bonicelli) Kaplan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen (Bonicelli) Kaplan, 93, passed away Nov. 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Kaplan; and her son, George (Ginny) Kaplan. She is survived by her daughter, Shari (Joe) Pagnotta; grandchildren, Michael (Julie) Kaplan, Brandon (Danielle) Kaplan, Joeilyn Pagnotta, Ryan (Lauren) Pagnotta, and Matthew (Laurel) Pagnotta; great-grand-children, Brayden Kaplan, Parker Kaplan, Adyson Kaplan and Keaton Kaplan; special niece, Lorraine Nogare; and numerous other nieces and nephews. Helen worked for Schuster Banquet Bakery for over 20 years. She loved baking and would bake all her own Italian cookies and potica for everyone in the family. She loved taking trays to the nursing homes on holidays. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private service will be held for family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved