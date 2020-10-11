Helen M. Kenyon,
70, passed away Oct. 3, 2020. Born May 21, 1950. Preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Molly Armstrong; sister, Shirley Esquibel. Survived by daughter, Jennifer (Richard) Reap; grandchildren, Samuel and Ryan Reap; brothers, Lawrence (Elizabeth) Armstrong, Richard (Jackie) Armstrong, Dale (Deborah) Armstrong; and loving sister, Carol Peterson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Helen was a beautiful, intelligent, strong, hardworking woman who loved to laugh. She cherished every moment spent with her grandchildren, they were her sunshine and breath. Her daughter would like to extend her gratitude and love to ABC Home Health Care, Joni Fair Hospice House and Dr. Charles Hanson. A memorial will be held outside at 1 p.m., in the afternoon, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com