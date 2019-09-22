|
- away on the afternoon of Sept. 9, 2019, at the age of 89, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Helen was one of six children born to John and Dorothy Lamb on Oct. 3, 1929. She married the love of her life, John L. Medill Jr., on Dec. 27, 1952, and together they raised six children. Arthur, Patricia, Richard, Janette, Kathleen and Christine. Helen and John owned an accounting business in Pueblo, Colo. for a number of years where she helped as a secretary. She was baptized in 1957 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. After retiring, Helen and John entered the full time Bible education work that took them to Trinidad, Colo., Chama, N.M. and Durango, Colo. Helen loved sharing her faith with people she met and telling them about her hope of a future resurrection, where we would welcome back our dead loved ones in Paradise on Earth. She loved spending time with family and dear friends. One of her greatest loves was drawing, painting and sculpting any and all of Jehovah's beautiful creatures. She especially loved horses! Helen and her husband, John took their children on many horse packing trips into the mountainous regions of Colorado. She was also quite the fisherwoman! Helen was a member of the Pueblo Art Gild for many years, where she became known as an award-winning artist. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, John; her mother and father, Dorothy T. and John W. Lamb; her sister, Dorothy M. Lamb; her brother, John W. Lamb Jr.; and her daughter, Janette Osborn. She is survived by two sisters, Betty (Jack) Harbert and Evelyn Felhaurer; brother, Robert (Toby) Lamb; sister-in-law, Betty (Joe) Trujillo; and five children, J. Arthur Medill, Patricia A. (Paul) Cuff, Richard C. Medill, Kathleen R. (Dan) King and Christine L. Payne. Helen had 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grand-children. There will be no public services, per her wishes.
