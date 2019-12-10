Home

POWERED BY

Helen Wilcox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Wilcox Obituary
Helen May Wilcox, 80,
born May 8, 1939, passed away Dec. 5, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, James and Iva; brothers, Keith and Gary. Survived by husband, Dan Wilcox; son, Jason (Amy) Wilcox; granddaughters, Ashley, Madi, Ava; and brother, Ronald. Helen will be missed dearly by Dave Clark and many other family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roschelle Polkiewicz, 310 W. 11th St., Pueblo, Colo., 81003. Celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m., on Dec. 12, 2019, at First United Methodist Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -