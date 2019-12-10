|
Helen May Wilcox, 80,
- born May 8, 1939, passed away Dec. 5, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, James and Iva; brothers, Keith and Gary. Survived by husband, Dan Wilcox; son, Jason (Amy) Wilcox; granddaughters, Ashley, Madi, Ava; and brother, Ronald. Helen will be missed dearly by Dave Clark and many other family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roschelle Polkiewicz, 310 W. 11th St., Pueblo, Colo., 81003. Celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m., on Dec. 12, 2019, at First United Methodist Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 10, 2019