75, passed away Aug.3, 2020. Survived by brother, Richard Wright of Thornton, Colo; as well as niece and nephew. Special thanks to two great caretakers and friends, Gloriann Romo and Roxanna Morones. Preceded in death by her parents. Helen was born to William J. and Ruth V. Wright on March 14, 1945, in New York. She enjoyed cooking, baking and crafts. Service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com