101. of Elk Grove, Ill. formerly of Pueblo, passed away peacefully Feb. 6, 2020. She was born Nov. 2, 1918, in Pueblo. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Valentine "Bill" Zalar; and the loving mother of Linda Mulcahey. She was preceded in death by father, Angelo Zom-parelli; mother, Lena Mauro Salatino; stepfather, George Salatino; sister, Carolyn Ferraro; and son-in-law, James Mulcahey. Survived by many cousins in the Mauro family and many long-time friends in Pueblo. During her long career, Helen was employed for 21 years at the former Fox Vliet Drug Company, at the Colorado State Hospital and at what is now Colorado State Univers-ity-Pueblo, from which she retired after 19 years. After her retirement, Helen was a sales representative for the Home Interiors & Gifts, Co. She was active in several associations, including Colorado Association of Public Employees and the American Business Women's Association where she had been a Woman-of-the-Year. After she and Bill moved to Illinois in 1995 to be near their daughter, Helen volunteered for 22 years at the Sheila Ray Adult Center. Helen loved meeting people, engaging with them wherever she went. Indeed, she was friendly, gregarious and "knew no strangers." Mass of Christian Burial was held Feb. 13, in Schaumburg, Ill. Inurnment, 11 a.m. Wed-nesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Imperial Memorial Gardens, 5450 Highway 78 West, Pueblo, CO. Meet in the lobby of the funeral home. Reception following service. Mass cards, memorials to or donations to the Sheila Ray Adult Center, 225 E. Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 appreciated.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 16, 2020