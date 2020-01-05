|
Helena M. Ortiz, 84,
- passed away Dec. 23, 2019. She was born Aug. 12, 1935 in Villanueva, N.M. to proud parents, Felix Baros and Caroline Lucero. Both preceded her in death along with siblings, Car-men, Willie, and Fabian; her husbands, Gaspar J. Leal and Pablo Ortiz; her children, Carol R. Corrina Ortiz and Frank Leal; and her granddaughter, Linda Leal. Helena loved her family, having a cigarette, drinking Pepsi, and watch-ing her novelas, but most of all, she loved her grand-children, who were her heart. Helena is survived by her children, Loretta (Steve Maes), Lupe (Richard M.), Donna (Lawrence), Chris (Star), Theresa and Pablo; 28 grandchildren to include special grandchildren, Pablito and Misty; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Susie, Rosie, Orlinda, LuLu, Margaret, Richard, Nick, Johnny, Manuel, Joe and Ernie; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends who loved and will miss Helena dearly. Celebration of Life, 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan 9, 2020, Angelus Chapel. Family will receive friends at the Zaragoza Hall following the service.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 5, 2020