Helene Lillian Baker
Helene Lillian Baker, age 80, passed away Nov. 30, 2020, in Pueblo, Colo. She was born in Hartford, Conn., on Feb. 24, 1940, to parents Thomas Wenis and Rose Gatzen Wenis. Preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Thomas; older sister, Ann Smith; twin sister, Kay Longshore; and husband, Lester Baker. She is survived by son, Michael (Holly) Baker; daughter, Leslie (Joe) Winslow; grand-daughters, Kelsie Winslow, Kayla (Kelly) Drees; grandsons, Justin Baker, Jared Baker; and great-granddaughters, Kennedy Drees and Kaydence Drees. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was a longtime Canasta card player and loved to knit, crochet and quilt. At this time, no services will be held and a celebration of life will be planned for a later time.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 7, 2020.
