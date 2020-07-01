Hellen Isaacson
07/5/1922 - 04/13/2020
Hellen M. Isaacson, 97, of Pueblo West, went home to be with her Lord on April 13, 2020. She was born to James and Hellen Porter July 5, 1922, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Hellen mar-ried Charles A. Isaacson on Nov. 29, 1942, in Chula Vista, Calif., prior to Charles going overseas to serve three years as a Marine in World War II. They celebrated 66 years of marriage before he passed away in 2008. Love, laughter and smiles were relevant in Hellen's life, along with her wisdom and courage. She lovingly raised four children along with working at the family owned business, Gates Department Store, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She created within the department store a specialty gift shop and successfully managed that department until the liquidation of Gates in 1972. Hellen and her family moved to Pueblo West in June 1973. They built a prosperous business, Charlie's Shake 'n' Sand-wich, in Pueblo West, in 1974. The same year, Hellen became an Avon representative and proudly served her customers for 40 years until the age of 86. In the 1980s, she was elected to serve on the Pueblo West Metropolitan District Board as Treasurer and served her term with pride. Hellen was a beautiful and extraordinary woman who loved her husband and cherished her children. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles A. Isaacson; daughter, Jane Markley of Pueblo West; granddaughter, baby Girl Markley; and great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Isaacson of Fredonia, Wis. Survived by three children, Charles P. (Pam) Isaacson of Columbia, Mo., Mary E. (Dan) Markley of Pueblo West and Thomas D. (Sherry) Isaacson of Port Wash-ington, Wis; nine grandchildren, 25 great- grand-children; and nine great-great-grandchildren. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Praise Assembly of God church on Troy Ave., with Pastor Steve Chavez officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to PAWS for Life Animal Welfare in Hellen's name. Hellen will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We do not say goodbye, it's til' we meet again in "God's Glorious Home." Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
7195640920
