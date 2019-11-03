Home

HENRIETTA ARAGON

Today is 20 years
since you left us.
It still feels like yesterday.
A lot has happened since you went away,
Some good and some bad.
But through it all,
we felt your presence,
your strength,
love and wisdom
which still lives on through each of us.
Nobody can ever
replace you.
Your love for us
is everlasting
just like our love for you.
We love you, Mom -- Grande
Until we are
all together again
Love,
Your daughters, sons, grandchildren
and great-grandchildren

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 3, 2019
