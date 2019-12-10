|
Henry Louis Palacio, 82,
- of Pueblo, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019. He was born Nov. 2, 1937, in Morley, Colo., to Ramon and Ann Palacio. Raised in the coal mining camp of Morley, Henry joined the Navy at the age of 16. Henry served 31 total years in the Navy. While stationed at Roosevelt Roads Naval Base in Puerto Rico, Henry met his loving wife Sylvia Pimentel. Together Henry and Sylvia raised four boys. Preceded in death by his son, Roland Palacio; brother, Raymond Palacio; sisters, MaryAnn Palacio and Adeline Bralish; niece, Linda Baker; brothers-in-law, Gilbert Garcia, Pete Barela, Joe Bralish and Walter Bralish; and sister-in-law, Doris Palacio. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Sylvia; sons, Henry Palacio of Dallas, Texas, Eric (Emily) Palacio and Andrew Palacio; daughter-in-law, Diana, all of Pueblo; grandchildren, Daniel, Nicole, Isaiah, Elijah, Erin, Jaivin, Monique, Andrew and Kailee; great grandchildren, Joaquin, Bayleigh, Jordan, Jayce and Andrea; brothers, Bobby Palacio of Chowchilla, Calif., Sam (Madlyn) Palacio of Longmont, Colo., Frank (Shirley) Palacio of Pueblo; sisters, Josephine Bralish of Denver, Carol (Larry) Santoyo of Denver, Caroline Garcia of Pueblo and Gloria (Chuck) Guillen of Colorado City; sister-in-law, Roberta Palacio of Pueblo; nephew, Joe Baker of Longmont; numerous other nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A 31-year veteran of the United States Navy, where he bravely served in Vietnam, the Cuban missile crisis, and as recruitment supervisor of Colorado. He earned the rank of E9, Master Chief Petty Officer, after less than 20 years of service, the highest rank an enlisted man can obtain. He was a leader of thousands and a mentor to many more. Henry retired to devote his time to his ailing father, and embarked on a passionate 40-plus year second career as an auctioneer. His favorite pastimes were commanding a room with his story telling and doting over his grand and great-grand-children. He was a proud Mexican-Italian American and loved to spend his time in the mountains of Southern Colorado where he felt the most connected to his roots. A shining example of perseverance and hard work, Henry overcame extreme odds in life to become the patriarch of a grateful and blessed family, who will forever keep you in our hearts and prayers. Descansa en paz, Papi.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019