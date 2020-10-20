Herman Franklin (Frank) Tecklenburg of Pue- blo, was born on June 1, 1931, and went to be with the Lord Oct. 3, 2020. Frank was preceded in death by his parents, George and Esther Tecklenburg; and sis-ter, Florence. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Sharon; children Don, Della (Dan) Rowley, Dale (Tina) Teck-lenburg and Darla (Brad) Weldon. Frank leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. Memorial service, 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Highlands Baptist Church north of Boone.



