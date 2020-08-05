Or Copy this URL to Share

Hevila L. Ulibarri, 92, of Pueblo, passed away on July 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Feliciano and Alice Chavez; siblings, Edward R. Ortiz, Ruth Garcia, Lawrence Chavez and Rubel Chavez; grandson, Preston Witt. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Dan) Witt; grandsons, Dustin T. Witt and Joshua R. Witt; sisters, Priscilla Smolucha and Adela Halverson; brother, Obed Chavez. Private family service, 10 a.m. Friday, with Live Stream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo, followed by Internment and Imperial Memorial Gardens.



