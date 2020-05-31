Hiram Dilworth Williams, 90, passed away peacefully at home on March 19, 2020. He was born on Dec. 1, 1929, in Pueblo, to Benjamin and Mabel Williams. He is survived by former wives, Betty and Myrna, who are the mothers of his children, and current wife, Donna; his daughter, Debi (Murk) Mansell; sister, Mabel (John) Bassett; brother, John (Brigitte) Williams; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Benjamin; sons, Hiram Dee and Bobby; and daughters, Janet Kay and Renee. Hiram worked at CF&I for many years and retired from the tube mill. In his younger years, Hiram enjoyed hunting and fishing trips with his family. He was a real cowboy all his life, raising cattle, horses and many other animals on his ranch. He had many friends among area ran-chers and was a long-time member of the Pueblo Roping Club. No services took place. It was his wish that his body be donated to med-ical science.



