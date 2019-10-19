Home

POWERED BY

Hope Aragon

Add a Memory
Hope Aragon In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Hope Theresa Aragon
5/13/1939 10/18/2000








Since Mother
Went Away
Since Mother went away,
It seems she's nearer
than before,
I cannot touch her hand,
And yet she's with me more and more,
And the years have
never lessened
The longing in my heart
That came the day
I realized
That we must dwell apart,
And just as long as
memory lives,
My mother cannot die,
For in my heart
she's living still
As passing years go by.

Sadly missed by,
Julian, Hopie, Ray,
Brideget
and Entire Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hope's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.