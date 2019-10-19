|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Hope Theresa Aragon
5/13/1939 10/18/2000
Since Mother
Went Away
Since Mother went away,
It seems she's nearer
than before,
I cannot touch her hand,
And yet she's with me more and more,
And the years have
never lessened
The longing in my heart
That came the day
I realized
That we must dwell apart,
And just as long as
memory lives,
My mother cannot die,
For in my heart
she's living still
As passing years go by.
Sadly missed by,
Julian, Hopie, Ray,
Brideget
and Entire Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 19, 2019