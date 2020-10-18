1/1
Hortencia Hernandez
12/26/1939 - 10/13/2020
Hortencia Hernandez, 81, passed away Oct. 13, 2020. She was born Dec. 26, 1939, to proud parents, Manuel and Angela (Campos) Salazar. Both preceded her in death along with son, Augustin; and grand-son, Davon. Hortencia loved to dance, cook, color, but above all she loved her family and grandchildren who she referred to as her "Dollies." She was nominated for Innovage Silver Queen. Survived by her husband, Horacio Hernandez; children, Jose (Sartria), Esecel, Horacio Jr. and Eve (Shad-drick Palmer) Hernandez; siblings, Polinar and Frances; numerous other family and friends who will miss her dearly. Rosary, 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Angelus Chapel. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions. Mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 18, 2020.
